Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to adjust wedding plans for Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly deep into wedding planning, and one A-list guest is already a top priority, Taylor Swift.

As per Dailymail, the Only Murders in the Building actress and the music producer are set to ring in wedding bells in a star-studded ceremony this September in California.

“Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September,” a source told the outlet.

It is reported that the wedding will be graced by the couple’s close friends and family and invitations have already been mailed.

“Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend,” the insider added.

Sharing a big names on the attendee list, a source revealed, “Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from ‘Only Murders In The Building,’ and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with.”

Another source claimed that a late summer wedding was “ideal” for Gomez and Blanco as their schedule might get busy later.

“Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever,” the second insider shared.

The source noted, “At the end of the year, it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend.”

Gomez and Blanco reportedly struggled to coordinate with the Bad Blood singer’s busy calendar.

However, a third source shared, “Selena is not having her wedding to accommodate Taylor, but she wants her to attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis.”

To note, the couple announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for over a year.

