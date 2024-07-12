Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
'Mirzapur' season 4 announced after season 3 sets new records: Details

Mirzapur, Prime Video India hit series has shattered viewership records with its highly anticipated third season.

As per Variety, the series garnered an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike, the streaming giant is thrilled to announce that a fourth season is already in development with the collaboration of Excel Media and Entertainment.

According to Prime Video, the show debuted on July 5 and was viewed in 98% of India's post codes during its first weekend.

Nikhil Madhok, head of India originals at Prime Video, said, “The third season of ‘Mirzapur’ has broken all previous records, including those set by Season 2.”

The head added, “This success highlights the strong connection that audiences have with the show’s characters, making it a significant part of popular culture and everyday conversation.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer at Excel Media and Entertainment, shared, “I am thrilled by the overwhelming response from the audiences, who have helped us grow strength to strength with each season.”

The producer continued, “It’s their continued love and support, right from the first season, that has made our show a global sensation. This historic success is a result of the hard work, dedication and commitment of our entire team.”

However, the details for the next instalment of the series have yet to be revealed, but viewers can anticipate it to go on exploring the criminal underworld and power dynamics in northern India.

Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, and Isha Talwar, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

