Kris Jenner to undergo hysterectomy surgery for ovarian cyst

Kris Jenner opened up about her health in the latest episode of her reality show titled, The Kardashians.
The Kardashian momager revealed she will have to undergo a hysterectomy surgery for a little tumor on her ovary after doctors did a scan and found a cyst.
“Doctors have advised me that rather than removing my ovaries I would have to undergo a hysterectomy surgery,” she said.
Further adding, “ I have made a little peace with the fact that the procedure is happening but still a little nervous about it.”
According to PEOPLE Magazine, she further mentioned that Dr. Vaisman told her, "You look great, except for this, and it’s growing, so let’s just get rid of it.”
The clip from the reality show that surfaced on social media showed Khloe Kardashian visiting their mother’s house with balloons and a cake that read, "It’s not ovary yet."
After her daughters lit up Kris’ day, the 68-year-old stated in a confessional that she loved being pregnant and mourns not ever being able to be expect again.
In the July 11 episode, Kris broke silence on her health battle with her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick. She had informed them about what the doctors said.
For the unversed, Kris Jenner, who has the entire Kardashian household under her control, shares four children from her first marriage to Robert Kardashian and two from her second marriage to Bruce Jenner.