Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon

After leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title, skipper Rohit Sharma is now on vacation with his family in London.
Wimbledon shared an Instagram post welcoming Rohit, who was spotted in a black suit and tie, to the event.
The post included a photo of Rohit with the caption, "Welcome to Wimbledon, Rohit Sharma."
Rohit watched the men's singles semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.
However, the second semi-final will feature Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti.
India clinched the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final by seven runs, ending an 11-year ICC title drought.
Rohit dedicated the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to the entire nation during a ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
After the win, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20 cricket.
However, he will continue to lead the team in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) and the ICC Champions Trophy.