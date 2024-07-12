Sports

Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon

Rohit Sharma watched the men's singles semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev

  • July 12, 2024
After leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title, skipper Rohit Sharma is now on vacation with his family in London.

Wimbledon shared an Instagram post welcoming Rohit, who was spotted in a black suit and tie, to the event.

The post included a photo of Rohit with the caption, "Welcome to Wimbledon, Rohit Sharma."

Rohit watched the men's singles semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

However, the second semi-final will feature Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti.

India clinched the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final by seven runs, ending an 11-year ICC title drought.

Rohit dedicated the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to the entire nation during a ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After the win, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20 cricket.

However, he will continue to lead the team in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) and the ICC Champions Trophy. 

Sports News

Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment
Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’
Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha set to welcome first child
Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’
PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop
Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina