Nick Jonas, wife Priyanka Chopra dance their heart out at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Nick Jonas dances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding bash

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


Nick Jonas grooved to the famous Bollywood number Mujhse Shadi Karogi with his actress wife Priyanka Chopra at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Many inside pictures and videos of the couple dancing have leaked on social media and one such shows them dancing to some Indian smash hits.

At the DJ center, eagle eyed fans noticed Ranveer Singh hyping them up.

In the footage, the county singer could be seen flaunting his dance moves to perfection.

Another footage showed the Simmba actor dancing with Nick while Chopra cheers and claps

The famous Hollywood pair, who arrived in Mumbai for the wedding, made stylish fashion statements at the wedding.

The Love Again star took her style a notch higher in a stunning yellow lehenga while Malti Marie's husband sported a kurta, keeping in line with the Indian traditions.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently exchanging vows with the who's and who of the Bollywood fraternity in attendance.

