Entertainment

Deepika Padukone takes red to another level at Anant Radhikas nuptials

Deepika Padukone cradles her baby bump in a red outfit

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, arrived at Anant Ambani's nuptials adorned in a red outfit.

The soon to be mom was spotted cradling her baby bump as she made a smashing entry at the event.

A video of the Chennai Express star leaked in an instant which saw her acing the designer fit.

Padukone paired her entire look with heavy jewel pieces including a choker and red dangling earrings with hair tied in a neat bun.

To top off her look, she went for a smokey eyed makeup with her red bold lipstick doing the talking

As soon as the superstars video from the Ambanis nuptials went viral her die hard admires could not stop but swoon over her in the comments section below

She also shared glimpses from the same on her Instagram stories.

Despite being in the third trimester of her pregnancy, the mom to be made sure her glow is unmissable.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby is due in September.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone received a huge shoutout from her fans and her husband for her stellar performance in the thriller Kalki 2898AD.

