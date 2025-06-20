Chris Brown's legal battle continues as he pleads not guilty in London case

The 'Indigo' hitmaker appeared at a London court on Friday for his high-profile assault case

Chris Brown has recently pleaded not guilty in his infamous assault case.

The 36-year-old American singer-songwriter, who is currently touring Europe to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his career with the Breezy Bowl XX Tour, has faced charges of attempting to attack a fellow club-goer with a bottle in 2023.

BBC reported that he attacked his music producer, Abraham Diaw, just hours after performing to thousands during his concert in Cardiff, Wales.

The lawyers of the plaintiff pronounced the attack as "unprovoked" in the latest court proceeding that took place on Friday, June 20th. 

According to media outlets, Brown also tried to physically violate one of the concert-goers with the help of a bottle at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Chris Brown appear in London court for assault case:

However, the singer appeared in London's court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty and will attend a further plea hearing on July 11.

Brown arrived at the court wearing a blue suit and black-rimmed glasses, smiling and waving at his fans upon his arrival.

What year will Chris Brown’s assault trial begin?

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the official case trial of the Superhero crooner is scheduled for October 26 next year.

Chris Brown arrest details: 

Last month, Chris Brown was arrested by London police officials at a five-star hotel in Manchester after arriving in Britain for his Breezy Bowl XX tour.

At the time, he was held in custody for a week, released after paying a £5 million ($6.7m) security fee. 

