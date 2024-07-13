Kim, Khloe Kardashian make a splash at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding became a hot topic of discussion worldwide owing to Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s star-studded entry.
The Kardashian sisters, who are considered one of the biggest global celebrities, joined the celebrations in Indian attires taking social media by storm.
It marked the sisters first ever visit to India and that too for such a regal event.
Kim stunned in a red shimmery saree while Khloe opted for a cream-ivory and nude lehenga along with a cold-shoulder, full-sleeve blouse paired with a stylish drape dupatta.
Now the entry video of the celebrities have left tongues wagging all around the world as they walked inside the venue with utmost charm.
A picture of the Kardashian sisters along with Nita Ambani also raised eyebrows and the netizens could not stop raving about it.
As per India Today, Kim and Khloe captured the event to feature it in their reality show.
On arrival, the reality TV stars were showered with love from the paps at the airport and also received a warm welcome at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel Colaba, Mumbai with garlands, tilak and a bouquet.
Anant Ambani finally tied the knot with the love of his life Radhika Merchant on Friday followed by a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13.
A star-studded reception on July 14 will wrap the highly talked about wedding festivities.
The wedding event saw many A-listers grooving to Bollywood numbers and posing for shutterbugs enthusiastically.