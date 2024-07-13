Matthew Perry death case sees major development: Deets Inside

Matthew Perry's sudden death case follows a major development as his ketamine supplier is reportedly near to capture by police.
According to TMZ, the federal authorities investigating the Friends star's death are "confident" they have enough evidence to prosecute those who supplied him with the ketamine that led to his death.
The report added: "Drug Enforcement Administration agents launched their Perry death investigation after the LA County Medical Examiner determined the Friends star died from drowning in his hot tub after taking ketamine, a dissociative anaesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects."
As per the outlet, DEA agents are not only investigating dealers but could also target doctors if they issued prescriptions considered beyond the scope of medical necessity. The report concluded by stating that the investigation has delved deeply into Hollywood's drug scene.
In the report revealed on July 7, a police news conference on Matthew's drug-related death is scheduled, and charges, including involuntary killing, could be declared. I
Additionally, Page Six stated that his passing "is poised to expose a seedy underbelly of Hollywood drug dealing".
The outlet also confirmed to "learned the identity of an actress who has become embroiled in the investigation".
To note, Matthew Perry was tragically found dead at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles home's hot tub in October 2023, and his autopsy revealed that "acute effects of ketamine" were the reason for his death.