Patrick Mahomes’ mom reveals Travis Kelce's sweet nickname for her

Randi Mahomes, mother of Patrick Mahome, shared sweet detail about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a sweet detail about her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

During her presence at the ESPY Awards red carpet on Patrick’s behalf, Randi revealed the sweet name Travis uses to address her.

In interview with People Magazine at red carpet, Randi shared that the evening before, she had run into Travis at dinner, and he greeted her with his signature affection.

"He comes up to hug me and says 'Mama Mahomes, Mama Mahomes' every time we meet," Randi told the outlet with a smile.

She went on to share, "And he is such a ball of energy."

Randi further shared that when she saw Travis in Los Angeles, "I was like, ‘no wonder Patrick recommended this restaurant.' "

She also opened up about the strong camaraderie within the Kansas City Chiefs organization, both on and off the field.

“It feels almost like a little family, you know. I love that. I love meeting Chiefs players because you don’t always get to meet them all,” she said warmly.

Moreover, Patrick Mahomes bagged the prestigious Best Athlete in Men's Sports award at the 2024 ESPYs on Thursday, July 11, marking his second consecutive year receiving the top hon

