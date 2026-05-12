Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint

Prince William is reportedly planning a visit to Turkey, with a Kensington Palace insider suggesting the royal is determined to make the trip happen despite scheduling challenges.
However, Kensington Palace has not officially confirmed his attendance at the match in Turkey, insiders suggest the heir to the throne is almost certain to be there.
"Did you see his face last week?" one Kensington Palace source said, adding, "He will find a way."
Previously, he was seen celebrating at Aston Villa’s Villa Park last week after the team secured a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
The win sent Aston Villa into their first major European final in over 40 years, with manager Unai Emery revealing that Prince William visited the dressing room to celebrate with the squad after their semi-final victory.
"He was in the dressing room with the players and with me, and of course, he is so happy as well," the Spanish coach said.
Aston Villa’s final appearance marks a major milestone after recent ups and downs.
The Prince of Wales has supported Villa since his school days, despite having no family connections to the Midlands.
Notably, the reports of Prince William’s planned visit to Turkey come as Princess Kate is scheduled to undertake a two-day solo trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.
This historic trip marks her first official overseas engagement since completing cancer treatment and her first solo international working visit in more than three years