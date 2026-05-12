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Lupita Nyong'o to play dual roles in 'The Odyssey' in surprise twist

The Oscar-winning actress will play two characters in Christopher Nolan's retelling of Homer's epic

Lupita Nyongo to play dual roles in The Odyssey in surprise twist
Lupita Nyong'o to play dual roles in 'The Odyssey' in surprise twist

Christopher Nolan has confirmed that Lupita Nyong'o is set to play two characters in his highly anticipated film, The Odyssey.

Shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year, The Odyssey will feature the Black Panther star in two roles: Helen of Troy and her sister, Clytemnestra.

As reported by TIME magazine, the casting choice has added another layer of ambition and anticipation to Nolan's dramatic retelling of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

Nyong'o joins a star-studded ensemble, including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and Charlize Theron as Calypso.

The Odyssey follows Matt's character on a long journey home after the Trojan War, as he fights mythical creatures, gods and remarkable challenges to reunite with his wife, Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway.

Meanwhile, Helen of Troy is blamed for starting the war after a Trojan prince takes her away, and while the poem wraps up her story quite neatly, Nolan is set to give the story more depth by introducing her sister, whose marriage to Menelaus' brother Agamemnon, played by Benny Safdie, is filled with resentment.

In his version, Nolan also reshapes key relationships from the original myth, as Helen's story and the fallout from the Trojan War are given more emotional weight, making Nyong'o's characters more pivotal.

The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17.

Watch The Odyssey trailer here:



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