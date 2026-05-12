Katy Perry breaks silence on ex Josh Groban's engagement with telling song choice

Amid all the drama, Katy Perry made fun of herself using her own iconic track as she finally reacted to the engagement news of her ex Josh Groban with Natalie McQueen.
Last month, the You Raise Me Up singer announced that he was engaged to the English theatre actress after almost four years of dating.
Katy, who was romantically involved with Josh in 2009, has now broken her silence to the joyous news with her song titled The One That Got Away, which has been going viral on social media in recent months.
In 2017, the Dark Horse crooner admitted that the song was about Josh.
On Monday, May 11, Katy posted a video on her TikTok account, using an article of Josh's engagement news as her background screen.
The 41-year-old filmed herself dressed in a white robe, pouring a drink into a glass and dramatically drinking the beverage as she comedically cried and slipped some drink on her robe.
She captioned the video, "congrats", with a champagne emoji.
The hilarious video came amid her romance with the former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, with whom she has been involved since last year.
Notably, Josh Groban began dating Natalie in 2022 and proposed during a trip to Disneyland, California, in April.