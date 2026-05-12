Rex Reed dies at 87: Inside his final days and cause of death 

Rex Reed has breathed his last at the age of 87.
The infamous provocative film critic's death was confirmed on Tuesday, May 12, after he died at his home in Manhattan.
Reed’s longtime friend, William Kapfer, announced his devastating death in a sombre statement, revealing the shocking cause of death.
According to Kapfer, the veteran actor and journalist died after a battle with a short illness, as he was surrounded by his "close ones" during the last days of his life.
The deceased actor had a brief career as he explored various media fields, including newspaper criticism, celebrity journalism, television appearances, Broadway coverage, and the Observer.
In an old interview, Reed said the ageing Bette Davis was exciting enough "to make the latest youth idols about as interesting as a withered logarithm."
Rex Reed wrote several books, including his notoriously titled first, Do You Sleep in the Nude? a question that is an example of the kind of query he designed to provoke noteworthy responses from his interview subjects.
As of now, the details of the late provocative film critics’ mass funeral are yet to be revealed.