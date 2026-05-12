News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Rex Reed dies at 87: Inside his final days and cause of death

The 'Myra Breckinridge' actor's death was confirmed by his longtime pal, William Kapfer in heartbreaking statement

Rex Reed dies at 87: Inside his final days and cause of death
Rex Reed dies at 87: Inside his final days and cause of death 

Rex Reed has breathed his last at the age of 87.

The infamous provocative film critic's death was confirmed on Tuesday, May 12, after he died at his home in Manhattan.

Reed’s longtime friend, William Kapfer, announced his devastating death in a sombre statement, revealing the shocking cause of death.

According to Kapfer, the veteran actor and journalist died after a battle with a short illness, as he was surrounded by his "close ones" during the last days of his life.

The deceased actor had a brief career as he explored various media fields, including newspaper criticism, celebrity journalism, television appearances, Broadway coverage, and the Observer.

In an old interview, Reed said the ageing Bette Davis was exciting enough "to make the latest youth idols about as interesting as a withered logarithm."

Rex Reed wrote several books, including his notoriously titled first, Do You Sleep in the Nude? a question that is an example of the kind of query he designed to provoke noteworthy responses from his interview subjects.

As of now, the details of the late provocative film critics’ mass funeral are yet to be revealed.  

Lupita Nyong'o to play dual roles in 'The Odyssey' in surprise twist
Lupita Nyong'o to play dual roles in 'The Odyssey' in surprise twist
Sebastian Stan officially enters Gotham's dark world as he joins 'The Batman: Part II'
Sebastian Stan officially enters Gotham's dark world as he joins 'The Batman: Part II'
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers & John Oliver join Stephen Colbert for final send-off
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers & John Oliver join Stephen Colbert for final send-off
Hayden Panettiere recalls terrifying incident with 'famous' man at 18
Hayden Panettiere recalls terrifying incident with 'famous' man at 18
Katy Perry breaks silence on ex Josh Groban's engagement with telling song choice
Katy Perry breaks silence on ex Josh Groban's engagement with telling song choice
Rod Stewart mocks ‘rat bag’ Trump during candid chat with King Charles
Rod Stewart mocks ‘rat bag’ Trump during candid chat with King Charles
Taylor Swift planning ‘something bigger’ as Travis Kelce wedding nears?
Taylor Swift planning ‘something bigger’ as Travis Kelce wedding nears?
Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute
Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2026? Season 24 winner finally crowned
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2026? Season 24 winner finally crowned
'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight
'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight
Blake Lively suffers new setback after Justin Baldoni legal dispute settlement
Blake Lively suffers new setback after Justin Baldoni legal dispute settlement
Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited 'The Midnight Library' movie
Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited 'The Midnight Library' movie

Popular News

US inflation rises to 3.8% as energy costs surge and wages fall

US inflation rises to 3.8% as energy costs surge and wages fall
48 minutes ago
Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint

Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint
2 hours ago
Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit

Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit
4 hours ago