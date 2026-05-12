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'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight

The 'Seinfeld' actor was photographed for the first time in two years while out in Los Angeles

Seinfeld star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight
'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight

Michael Richards, best known for his role in Seinfeld, has been spotted on a rare public outing for the first time in two years.

The longtime Seinfeld actor was photographed for the first time in two years while out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Richards was seen strolling in West Hollywood, dressed in a dark jacket, jeans and boots, as he made a rare public appearance in photos published by Page Six.

Wearing eyeglasses, Richards was spotted on his own during the rare public appearance.

Seinfeld star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight

The last public event he attended was the Unfrosted premiere back in May 2024 to support his Seinfeld co-star Jerry Seinfeld.

The event marked his first red carpet in eight years.

He has kept a low profile in recent years after a widely reported 2006 comedy club incident at the Laugh Factory in which he directed racial slurs at audience members.

Richards — who’s best known for playing the eccentric Cosmo Kramer on iconic sitcom Seinfeld — yelled shocking slurs at two Black men in the audience before storming off the stage.

He discussed the incident in his 2024 memoir, Entrances and Exits

Richards recalled a person from the balcony calling out, “You’re not funny. We don’t think you’re very funny!,” which he said triggered him.

He wrote, “Of course, looking back at all, I wish I had just agreed with him,” adding, “He went low and I went even lower. We both ended up at the bottom of the barrel.”

Richards admitted the experience exposed his deep fear of not being funny, saying it later felt like a reflection of his own anger and insecurity.

He also revealed that while his Seinfeld co-stars reached out after the incident, he felt embarrassed and worried about the fallout affecting them.

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