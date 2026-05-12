Sebastian Stan officially enters Gotham's dark world as he joins 'The Batman: Part II'

Sebastian Stan is gearing up to enter Gotham's dark world as he officially confirmed his tough role in the upcoming film, The Batman: Part II.
Meanwhile, debuting his forthcoming film, Fjord, at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 12, the Romanian-American actor reflected on his new role in the new DC superhero film.
Speaking with Deadline, Sebastian announced that he is set to take on the role of Batman's adversary, Harvey Dent, or Two-Face, in the DCEU.
Reflecting on his new journey as a DC superhero, Blake Lively's Gossip Girl co-star said, "It’s a challenge, like everything else, but a truly ambitious movie."
"I believe if we execute it correctly - and I’m genuinely excited about Matt Reeves because he’s been one of my favourites for a long time - I truly think it’s going to astonish audiences. It’s going to surprise many, I believe," Sebastian continued.
About The Batman: Part II:
For those new to the room, The Batman: Part II is a sequel to Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz's The Batman, released in 2022.
The upcoming instalment will also see the return of Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin.
Notably, The Batman: Part II will release on October 1, 2027.