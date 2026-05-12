News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Rod Stewart mocks ‘rat bag’ Trump during candid chat with King Charles

The ‘Sailing’ singer takes brutal swipe at his formal pal Trump while speaking to King Charles at King’s Trust 50th anniversary

Rod Stewart mocks ‘rat bag’ Trump during candid chat with King Charles
Rod Stewart mocks ‘rat bag’ Trump during candid chat with King Charles

Rod Stewart isn’t keeping his thoughts to himself!

On Monday evening, May 11, the British singer marked his appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for the milestone 50th anniversary celebrations of King Charles’s The King’s Trust in high spirits.

At the event, the iconic singer engaged with the British monarch for a candid conversation.

However, things became awkward when Stewart took a shocking swipe at his former friend Donald Trump while speaking to Charles about his recent four-day State Visit to the United States.

After offering his congratulations to the King on the historic trip, the Atlantic Crossing hitmaker mocked President Trump with a surprising comment, calling him a “rat bag.”

“May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little rat bag in his place,” he stated.

King Charles – who traditionally remains politically neutral – did not visibly respond to the remark.

For those unfamiliar, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump were once friendly and lived near each other in Florida.

However, their friendship turned sour due to the President’s ongoing geopolitical policies.

Speaking to Radio Times last year, Stewart said he no longer considered Trump a friend, citing his administration's arms sales to Israel, "How’s that [Gaza] war ever gonna stop?”

Katy Perry breaks silence on ex Josh Groban's engagement with telling song choice
Katy Perry breaks silence on ex Josh Groban's engagement with telling song choice
Taylor Swift planning ‘something bigger’ as Travis Kelce wedding nears?
Taylor Swift planning ‘something bigger’ as Travis Kelce wedding nears?
Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute
Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2026? Season 24 winner finally crowned
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2026? Season 24 winner finally crowned
'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight
'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight
Blake Lively suffers new setback after Justin Baldoni legal dispute settlement
Blake Lively suffers new setback after Justin Baldoni legal dispute settlement
Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited 'The Midnight Library' movie
Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited 'The Midnight Library' movie
Sabrina Carpenter rings in 27th birthday with cheeky message and unseen snaps
Sabrina Carpenter rings in 27th birthday with cheeky message and unseen snaps
Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68
Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68
Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?
Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?
Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week
Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week
NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series
NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series

Popular News

Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside

Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside

47 minutes ago
Katy Perry breaks silence on ex Josh Groban's engagement with telling song choice

Katy Perry breaks silence on ex Josh Groban's engagement with telling song choice
an hour ago
Buckingham Palace drops Queen's special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet

Buckingham Palace drops Queen's special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet
3 hours ago