Rod Stewart mocks ‘rat bag’ Trump during candid chat with King Charles

Rod Stewart isn’t keeping his thoughts to himself!
On Monday evening, May 11, the British singer marked his appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for the milestone 50th anniversary celebrations of King Charles’s The King’s Trust in high spirits.
At the event, the iconic singer engaged with the British monarch for a candid conversation.
However, things became awkward when Stewart took a shocking swipe at his former friend Donald Trump while speaking to Charles about his recent four-day State Visit to the United States.
After offering his congratulations to the King on the historic trip, the Atlantic Crossing hitmaker mocked President Trump with a surprising comment, calling him a “rat bag.”
“May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little rat bag in his place,” he stated.
King Charles – who traditionally remains politically neutral – did not visibly respond to the remark.
For those unfamiliar, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump were once friendly and lived near each other in Florida.
However, their friendship turned sour due to the President’s ongoing geopolitical policies.
Speaking to Radio Times last year, Stewart said he no longer considered Trump a friend, citing his administration's arms sales to Israel, "How’s that [Gaza] war ever gonna stop?”