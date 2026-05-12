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Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute

Nicole Kidman faces online scrutiny following heartfelt Mother’s Day post

Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute
Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute

Nicole Kidman has faced online backlash following her Mother’s Day post, with some social media users questioning the absence of mention of her other two children.

The Baywatch starlet took to Instagram on Sunday to show herself in the desert with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban.

In the sweet family snap, Nicole was seen carrying one of her daughters on her back while smiling at the other, with the trio surrounded by stunning red rock scenery.

“To my beautiful girls, the greatest joy is being your mother. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world,” she captioned the post, alongside a red heart emoji.


While many praised the post, others criticised Kidman for not mentioning her older children Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.

“Even if the other two kids chose not to be in my life, I'd still acknowledge them. She can do what she wants, as she chose to. I'd be different but no one knows the actual story,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Wow that's so sad - I know get why she didn't invite you to her wedding in London. Adopting kids isn't a fashion move it's a lifetime commitment - so upsetting.”

“What about your other 2, just because you don't have a relationship with them doesn't mean you disregard their existence,” the third wrote.

However, supporters of Nicole Kidman defended her, noting her private and reportedly complicated relationship with Bella and Connor due to their ties to Scientology.

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