Blake Lively suffers new setback after Justin Baldoni legal dispute settlement

Blake Lively has reportedly faced another setback in her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, just days after the pair reached a settlement agreement in their high-profile case.
According to TMZ, the court has blocked the Gossip Girl star from submitting more briefs as it moves toward a decision on legal fees and damages.
Just days after settling her nearly two-year legal dispute with the Five Feet Apart star, Lively is reportedly still seeking legal fees and damages linked to his dismissed $400 million defamation lawsuit against her.
According to a court filing, she is also asking for “compensatory damages tripled, and punitive damages.”
Earlier in the case, Lively’s attorneys had already raised the matter in court filings but were hoping to expand their submissions with further material before being blocked by the judge.
The filing was submitted to a New York court three days after Lively settled her case with Baldoni, just weeks before the matter was set to go to trial.
Baldoni had earlier countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times, but the case was dismissed.
The surprise settlement follows a ruling in which a judge significantly weakened Lively’s 2024 sexual harassment and retaliation case, dismissing key allegations last month.