News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Blake Lively suffers new setback after Justin Baldoni legal dispute settlement

Blake Lively suffered another legal setback shortly after her surprise settlement with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively suffers new setback in Justin Baldoni legal saga
Blake Lively suffers new setback in Justin Baldoni legal saga

Blake Lively has reportedly faced another setback in her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, just days after the pair reached a settlement agreement in their high-profile case.

According to TMZ, the court has blocked the Gossip Girl star from submitting more briefs as it moves toward a decision on legal fees and damages.

Just days after settling her nearly two-year legal dispute with the Five Feet Apart star, Lively is reportedly still seeking legal fees and damages linked to his dismissed $400 million defamation lawsuit against her.

According to a court filing, she is also asking for “compensatory damages tripled, and punitive damages.”

Earlier in the case, Lively’s attorneys had already raised the matter in court filings but were hoping to expand their submissions with further material before being blocked by the judge.

Blake Lively suffers new setback after Justin Baldoni legal dispute settlement

The filing was submitted to a New York court three days after Lively settled her case with Baldoni, just weeks before the matter was set to go to trial.

Baldoni had earlier countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times, but the case was dismissed.

The surprise settlement follows a ruling in which a judge significantly weakened Lively’s 2024 sexual harassment and retaliation case, dismissing key allegations last month.

Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute
Nicole Kidman hit with new backlash after emotional Mother’s Day tribute
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2026? Season 24 winner finally crowned
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2026? Season 24 winner finally crowned
'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight
'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards returns to public view after years of staying out of spotlight
Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited 'The Midnight Library' movie
Florence Pugh set to lead long-awaited 'The Midnight Library' movie
Sabrina Carpenter rings in 27th birthday with cheeky message and unseen snaps
Sabrina Carpenter rings in 27th birthday with cheeky message and unseen snaps
Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68
Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68
Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?
Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?
Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week
Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week
NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series
NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series
Robert Irwin details terrifying near-death moment months after ‘DWTS’ win
Robert Irwin details terrifying near-death moment months after ‘DWTS’ win
Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg
Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg
Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing
Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing

Popular News

SpaceX Falcon 9 junk set to crash into Moon this August: What you need to know?

SpaceX Falcon 9 junk set to crash into Moon this August: What you need to know?
8 minutes ago
Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks days after Kate's video backlash

Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks days after Kate's video backlash
14 minutes ago
Northern Lights Tonight: Solar flare CME could spark auroras across US and UK

Northern Lights Tonight: Solar flare CME could spark auroras across US and UK
an hour ago