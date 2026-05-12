Taylor Swift planning ‘something bigger’ as Travis Kelce wedding nears?

Taylor Swift has seemingly dropped a surprise easter egg for her fans.
The Eras Tour hitmaker on Monday, May 11, stepped out in New York City with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and brother, Austin Swift, for a delightful dinner outing at The Eighty Six.
For the dinner night, the Honey singer turned heads in a striking black mini dress with a sparkling silver embellished neckline and matching straps.
With a pair of glittery silver heels, the Grammy winner added a few extra inches to her already tall frame, while her bold red lips once again elevated her look to a whole new level.
While Taylor’s gorgeous appearance instantly sparked a frenzy among fans on social media, it was her facial expressions that appeared to reveal an exciting secret.
On Instagram, Swifties couldn’t help but notice a witty smile on Taylor Swift’s fans, speculating if the songstress may be “up to something bigger” as her wedding with Travis Kelce nears.
“That is an “I have a secret” face, something is happening,” suggested one, while another wrote, “Can’t convince me she’s not up to something.”
A third added, “I still think blondie is up to something bigger than a wedding. Toooooo many signs.”
Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce in July 2026.