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Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit

The Princess of Wales is set to receive a prestigious honour in Italy

Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit
Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit

Princess Kate is reportedly set to receive a prestigious honour in Italy, marking another significant international recognition for the royal during an upcoming visit or official engagement.

The Princess of Wales is set to receive Reggio Emilia’s highest honour, the “Primo Tricolore,” in recognition of her Early Years work during her visit to Italy this week.

The Italian flag was first designed in Reggio Emilia in 1797, decades before Italy’s unification in 1861.

Its original version, featuring the emblem of the Cispadane Republic, later evolved into the national symbol of modern Italy.

The city’s Mayor, Marco Massari told a council session: “We consider this visit truly prestigious because it highlights one of the experiences that make our city a model known and appreciated worldwide.”

Massari added, “We are convinced that the visit of a woman who uses her popularity as a vehicle for spreading educational approaches in harmony with the Reggio Approach is of great importance.”

The Princess is visiting as patron of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, meaning the honour is expected to be presented privately rather than during a public ceremony.

Princess Kate made a strong comeback with her first overseas royal tour after dealing with painful health woes.

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