World

Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts

Trump was banned on multiple social media platforms over his online behaviour during the January 6 Capitol riots

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


Meta has announced on Friday that it is lifting restrictions on former US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election.

The social media company, led by Mark Zuckerberg, had suspended Trump’s accounts indefinitely following his praise of individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

In early 2023, Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts but stated they would monitor his posts for any further violations that could lead to suspensions ranging from one month to two years.

Now, Meta has decided to remove this additional monitoring.

Meta explained the decision in an updated blog post, emphasising the importance of allowing political expression and ensuring the American people can hear from presidential nominees equally.

Moreover, Trump, who is running against current President Joe Biden, was also banned from Twitter (now X) in 2021.

Elon Musk restored his account in 2022 after acquiring the company, though Trump has only posted once since the reinstatement.

