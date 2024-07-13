PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to pacer Naseem Shah, preventing him from participating in The Hundred cricket league due to concerns over workload management.
Naseem, was signed by Birmingham Phoenix for the tournament set to begin on July 23.
According to sources, the PCB's decision is intended to protect Naseem from potential injuries, considering his involvement in all three formats for Pakistan and his injury history from last year.
Following shoulder surgery in October 2023, Naseem was sidelined for the ICC World Cup 2023.
Doctors advised a rehabilitation period of four to six weeks, which could keep him off the field for three to four months.
Pakistan is preparing for crucial World Test Championship matches, including a two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on August 21.
Meanwhile, head coach Jason Gillespie hinted at the possible unavailability of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, as he and his wife Ansha are expecting their first child.
Gillespie stated, "Shaheen can miss Bangladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him [some] rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then."
Additionally, Pakistan will return to limited-overs cricket in November for a series against Australia.