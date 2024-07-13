Sports

PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024

Naseem Shah was signed by Birmingham Phoenix for the tournament set to begin on July 23

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to pacer Naseem Shah, preventing him from participating in The Hundred cricket league due to concerns over workload management.

Naseem, was signed by Birmingham Phoenix for the tournament set to begin on July 23.

According to sources, the PCB's decision is intended to protect Naseem from potential injuries, considering his involvement in all three formats for Pakistan and his injury history from last year.

Following shoulder surgery in October 2023, Naseem was sidelined for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Doctors advised a rehabilitation period of four to six weeks, which could keep him off the field for three to four months.

Pakistan is preparing for crucial World Test Championship matches, including a two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on August 21.

Meanwhile, head coach Jason Gillespie hinted at the possible unavailability of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, as he and his wife Ansha are expecting their first child.

Gillespie stated, "Shaheen can miss Bangladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him [some] rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then."

Additionally, Pakistan will return to limited-overs cricket in November for a series against Australia.

Anant-Radhika wedding: Katrina Kaif dolls up in red saree for the big event

Anant-Radhika wedding: Katrina Kaif dolls up in red saree for the big event

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area
Elon Musk’s X developing ‘downvoting’ feature to improve reply ranking

Elon Musk’s X developing ‘downvoting’ feature to improve reply ranking
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture

BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture

Sports News

BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha set to welcome first child
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop