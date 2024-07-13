Entertainment

Anant-Radhika wedding: Katrina Kaif dolls up in red saree for the big event

Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in a red saree she pulled out from her heritage bridal look

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


Katrina Kaif made a stunning appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding alongside her husband Vicky Kaushal.

A video of the ‘It’ couple surfaced on social media which featured them smiling and posing for the camera in style.

For the grand wedding affair, the Raajneeti starlet slipped into an ancient red-hued saree which had a golden border and golden dot prints on the base.

The Merry Christmas star teamed her blood red saree with a full-sleeved blouse. She accessorized her entire look with a polka-diamond choker and and a pair of matching earrings.

While many other celebrities embraced the bun and braid trend, Kat decided to keep her jet black tresses open.

Her beloved husband Vicky Kaushal donned a white kurta-pyjama set paired with a matching doshala and flaunted his contagious smile.

The lovebirds could be seen posing alongside each other at the venue as the shutterbugs gathered to capture them.

As soon as Kat and Vicky’s video from the July 12 nuptials did rounds, netizens flooded the comments section with love.

A few internet users were quite sure that Kat is expecting her first child as they spot her baby bump through the saree.

Others were therefore not convinced about it revealing that it was a drape style that made her tummy look a bit bloated and also because she had gained a few kilos.

A user penned, "She is pregnant."

Another wrote, “"Omg they are would be parents."

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with the Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal in a royal wedding affair in Rajasthan back in 2021.  

