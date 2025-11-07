'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner faces new accusations from Chinese filmmaker 

Jeremy Renner has been hit with new accusations due to his alleged misconduct.
On Friday, November 7, a Chinese filmmaker, Yi Zhou, told Daily Mail that the Avengers star threatened her to "call ICE" when she began dating him last month.
The 37-year-old director further noted that Renner sent her "unsolicited disturbing images featuring himself," without her consent.
According to Zhou, the Hawkeye star began talking over direct message (DMs) on Instagram and WhatsApp in June 2025.
"I was discussing the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angrier and angrier, yelling for two hours," the Stars and Scars alum noted.
She continued, "I had to lock myself in a room to be safe, praying he would not come into the room at night, as he was really angry. I did not say a word; I was so scared for my life."
Zhou also claimed in a series of her posts on her Instagram account that Renner threatened to call immigration once she confronted him about his behavior.
"When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me," she posted.
As of now, Jeremy Renner, who has finished working on over two projects in the last year with Yi Zhou, has yet to respond to these allegations.