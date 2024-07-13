Scarlett Johansson's daughter ‘too scared' to watch Avengers films

Entertainment

  July 13, 2024
Scarlett Johansson's daughter, Rose Dorothy, is not a fan of her Avengers movies!

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the Black Widow star revealed that her daughter is “too scared” to watch her Marvel movies.

“She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie,” Johansson shared.

The Lucy actress went on to share,“She's just like, ‘It's violent.’ I'm like, ‘Oh God.’”

However, Rose is excited to watch her mother's latest film, Fly Me to the Moon, which features Johansson in a more glamorous role.

"I think she's excited about the hair and makeup mostly. It's just so fun... She's girly,” Johansson revealed.

To note, Johansson shares daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, a French journalist.

She is also a mother to son Cosmo, whom she shares with her husband Colin Jost, a comedian and actor.

Moreover, Jost has made a brief cameo in Johansson’s latest flick Fly Me to the Moon, which is currently playing in theaters.

Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, released in cinemas on July 12, 2024.

