Kim Kardashian tearfully claims trusted person 'put a hit out on my life'

Kim Kardashian has made a shocking confession in the trailer of The Kardashians season 7.
On Wednesday, October 1, Hulu released the official trailer of the upcoming season, in which the SKIMS founder made a painful confession.
Kim, 44, revealed in one scene that she got a "call from investigators" and was told that "someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life."
As the reality TV star shares the shocking news, footage plays of her stepping into a darkened vehicle and looking visibly concerned as she walks away from a filming session.
In the next clip, she can be seen reading something on a computer and getting overwhelmed with emotions. Kanye West’s ex-wife had to put her head down in order to calm down.
Kendall Jenner admits in a voiceover that "everybody's kind of on edge," before Kylie Jenner is seen telling Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, "I heard footsteps walking into my room."
The 44-year told star can be heard saying in a voiceover, "I am terrified out of my mind."
Later on in a confessional moment, Kim appears to find closure, emotionally revealing, "I'm happy it's over.
Notably, season 7 of The Kardashians premieres October 23 on Hulu.