Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian tearfully claims trusted person 'put a hit out on my life'

Kim Kardashian reveals inner circle betrayal in shocking confession of 'The Kardashian' season 7 trailer

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Kim Kardashian has made a shocking confession in the trailer of The Kardashians season 7.

On Wednesday, October 1, Hulu released the official trailer of the upcoming season, in which the SKIMS founder made a painful confession.

Kim, 44, revealed in one scene that she got a "call from investigators" and was told that "someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life."

As the reality TV star shares the shocking news, footage plays of her stepping into a darkened vehicle and looking visibly concerned as she walks away from a filming session.

In the next clip, she can be seen reading something on a computer and getting overwhelmed with emotions. Kanye West’s ex-wife had to put her head down in order to calm down.

Kendall Jenner admits in a voiceover that "everybody's kind of on edge," before Kylie Jenner is seen telling Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, "I heard footsteps walking into my room."

The 44-year told star can be heard saying in a voiceover, "I am terrified out of my mind."

Later on in a confessional moment, Kim appears to find closure, emotionally revealing, "I'm happy it's over.

Notably, season 7 of The Kardashians premieres October 23 on Hulu.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift's packed promotional schedule for 'The Life of a Showgirl' revealed

Taylor Swift's packed promotional schedule for 'The Life of a Showgirl' revealed
The 'Lover' crooner will be in the UK to mark the release of her 12th studio album on Friday

Justin Bieber looks 'heartbroken' in first outing after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding

Justin Bieber looks 'heartbroken' in first outing after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding
The 'Peaches' singer made first public appearance after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding

Blake Lively shares joyful update after Justin Baldoni faces fresh legal blow

Blake Lively shares joyful update after Justin Baldoni faces fresh legal blow
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since last December

‘Emily in Paris’ couple Ashley Park, Paul Forman part ways after 2 years

‘Emily in Paris’ couple Ashley Park, Paul Forman part ways after 2 years
Ashley Park and Paul Forman end their romance after being together for two years

Justin Baldoni faces new legal action amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni faces new legal action amid Blake Lively lawsuit
The 'Five Feet Apart' hit with new lawsuit after 'The New York Times' case was dismissed

Emily Blunt sparkles in 77-carat diamonds at ‘Smashing Machine’ premiere

Emily Blunt sparkles in 77-carat diamonds at ‘Smashing Machine’ premiere
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress spellbinds on ‘The Smashing Machine’ red carpet in a dazzling look

D4vd’s manager gives first statement after Celeste Rivas body found in singer's Tesla

D4vd’s manager gives first statement after Celeste Rivas body found in singer's Tesla
D4vd manager finally addressed the case of teenager's dead body in the trunk of the artist’s Tesla trunk

Selena Gomez announces big news after wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announces big news after wedding to Benny Blanco
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress shares delightful news days after tying the knot with Benny Blanco

Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours

Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours
The 'Vampire Diaries' alum stepped forward to address the romance rumours with the 'Baywatch' actor

Jimmy Fallon to keep his ‘head down’ after Jimmy Kimmel fallout

Jimmy Fallon to keep his ‘head down’ after Jimmy Kimmel fallout
‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ host shares surprising plan for his show after Jimmy Kimmel show suspension

Nicole Kidman breaks cover after filing for divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman breaks cover after filing for divorce from Keith Urban
The 'Babygirl' starlet and Grammy-winning country-singer had separated after 19 years of marriage

Henry Cavill flaunts powerful strength in new update after painful leg injury

Henry Cavill flaunts powerful strength in new update after painful leg injury
'The Witcher' star got seriously injured due while filming his upcoming movie, 'Highlanders'