Blake Lively shares joyful update after Justin Baldoni faces fresh legal blow

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since last December

  By Sidra Khan
Blake Lively has shared a delightful update with fans.

Hours after Justin Baldoni was reported to have been hit with a fresh legal setback, the Gossip Girl actress turned to Instagram on Wednesday, October 1, to post a joyful update.

Alongside a large carousel of photos through which she highlighted her baking skills, the A Simple Favor starlet joyfully shared that she baked a special bunny cake inspired by her daughter’s favorite stuffed bunny and Cinnabon buns.

“I saw a beautiful quote along with a well loved child stuffy that said “to be loved, is to be changed forever”. This bunny has been so loved, so purely for so long. She is a family member. So of course, I had to turn her into cake,” she captioned.

The actress continued, “My daughter’s favorite treat is Cinnabon buns, so as I was making a vanilla cake I did a last minute pivot when I got the idea to try to make a Cinnabon bun flavored cake.”

Sharing the cake recipe in the caption, she added, “You got Velveteen Rabbit, recipes, account recs and Toy Story all in one post here. Good night.”

Amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni has been hit with another legal blow as The New York Times is now seeking to recover approximately $150,000 in legal fees it spent on the defamation lawsuit the American director filed, which was dismissed by a federal judge in June.

