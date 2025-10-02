Taylor Swift gets sweet surprise from NFL commissioner before album release

Taylor Swift has received a heartwarming message from the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, a day before The Life of a Showgirl album release.
On Thursday, October 2, the NFL’s top executive praised the Grammy winner at Leaders Week London.
He said, "It’s great. She’s brought a great deal of attention obviously to the league and with her fanbase, which is a slightly different fanbase than the NFL, but it’s brought them into the game.”
Roger further appreciated Taylor, "As Taylor has said many times, ‘I came in not understanding the game as well as I should have, and I love it’. I think it’s a great thing for us, and so all those young fans that are coming in, it’s a plus for the NFL.”
The NFL commissioner’s touching statement came a day before Taylor releases her twelfth studio album.
Her most-awaited album features 12 tracks; The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin The Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey and The Life of a Showgirl.
Taylor also has a track in collaboration with close pal Sabrina Carpenter.
For those unversed, The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3.