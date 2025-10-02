Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift gets sweet surprise from NFL commissioner before album release

Taylor Swift receives touching message from NFL commissioner for drawing young fans to sport

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Taylor Swift gets sweet surprise from NFL commissioner before album release
Taylor Swift gets sweet surprise from NFL commissioner before album release

Taylor Swift has received a heartwarming message from the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, a day before The Life of a Showgirl album release.

On Thursday, October 2, the NFL’s top executive praised the Grammy winner at Leaders Week London.

He said, "It’s great. She’s brought a great deal of attention obviously to the league and with her fanbase, which is a slightly different fanbase than the NFL, but it’s brought them into the game.”

Roger further appreciated Taylor, "As Taylor has said many times, ‘I came in not understanding the game as well as I should have, and I love it’. I think it’s a great thing for us, and so all those young fans that are coming in, it’s a plus for the NFL.”

The NFL commissioner’s touching statement came a day before Taylor releases her twelfth studio album.

Her most-awaited album features 12 tracks; The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin The Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey and The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor also has a track in collaboration with close pal Sabrina Carpenter.

For those unversed, The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3.

You Might Like:

One Direction members reunite for Netflix doc as Liam Payne's anniversary nears

One Direction members reunite for Netflix doc as Liam Payne's anniversary nears
Liam Payne tragically passed away due to a fatal fall from his hotel room in Argentina last year in October

Kim Kardashian tearfully claims trusted person 'put a hit out on my life'

Kim Kardashian tearfully claims trusted person 'put a hit out on my life'
Kim Kardashian reveals inner circle betrayal in shocking confession of 'The Kardashian' season 7 trailer

Taylor Swift's packed promotional schedule for 'The Life of a Showgirl' revealed

Taylor Swift's packed promotional schedule for 'The Life of a Showgirl' revealed
The 'Lover' crooner will be in the UK to mark the release of her 12th studio album on Friday

Justin Bieber looks 'heartbroken' in first outing after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding

Justin Bieber looks 'heartbroken' in first outing after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding
The 'Peaches' singer made first public appearance after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding

Blake Lively shares joyful update after Justin Baldoni faces fresh legal blow

Blake Lively shares joyful update after Justin Baldoni faces fresh legal blow
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since last December

‘Emily in Paris’ couple Ashley Park, Paul Forman part ways after 2 years

‘Emily in Paris’ couple Ashley Park, Paul Forman part ways after 2 years
Ashley Park and Paul Forman end their romance after being together for two years

Justin Baldoni faces new legal action amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni faces new legal action amid Blake Lively lawsuit
The 'Five Feet Apart' hit with new lawsuit after 'The New York Times' case was dismissed

Emily Blunt sparkles in 77-carat diamonds at ‘Smashing Machine’ premiere

Emily Blunt sparkles in 77-carat diamonds at ‘Smashing Machine’ premiere
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress spellbinds on ‘The Smashing Machine’ red carpet in a dazzling look

D4vd’s manager gives first statement after Celeste Rivas body found in singer's Tesla

D4vd’s manager gives first statement after Celeste Rivas body found in singer's Tesla
D4vd manager finally addressed the case of teenager's dead body in the trunk of the artist’s Tesla trunk

Selena Gomez announces big news after wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announces big news after wedding to Benny Blanco
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress shares delightful news days after tying the knot with Benny Blanco

Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours

Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours
The 'Vampire Diaries' alum stepped forward to address the romance rumours with the 'Baywatch' actor

Jimmy Fallon to keep his ‘head down’ after Jimmy Kimmel fallout

Jimmy Fallon to keep his ‘head down’ after Jimmy Kimmel fallout
‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ host shares surprising plan for his show after Jimmy Kimmel show suspension