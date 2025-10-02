Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift's packed promotional schedule for 'The Life of a Showgirl' revealed

The 'Lover' crooner will be in the UK to mark the release of her 12th studio album on Friday

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Taylor Swift will not be in the US to mark the release of her highly anticipated 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The studio album will be dropped at 5 a.m. in the UK, where Taylor is expected to appear on the Capital Breakfast show at 8 a.m., just three hours after the release, with hosts Sian Welby and Jordan North.

Moreover, the Mastermind crooner will also appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday evening, alongside Cillian Murphy, Tron: Ares actors Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, and Irish star Domhnall Gleeson.

The Life Of A Showgirl is Taylor's first record since she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce after dating for almost two years.

Friday night will also see the theatrical release party of the album, which will feature the world premiere of the music video for the track, The Fate Of Ophelia, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos from the album, and "cut-by-cut explanations" of what inspired the music.

The 89-minute film will be screened in cinemas around the country, with fans flocking to multiplexes to celebrate the new music together. Many theatres have already sold out the tickets for the release party.

Following her UK appearances, Taylor will return to the US to promote her album at Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on October 6.

She will also appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers on October 8, serving as the sole guest in an episode titled "TAY/kover".

The Grammy-winning artist announced her new album, alongside unveiling the artwork and track list, on her then-boyfriend's podcast, New Heights.

She said the album was recorded while she was on the record-breaking Eras Tour in Europe, reuniting with producers Max Martin and Shellback.

The Life Of A Showgirl features 12 songs, with Sabrina Carpenter joining Swift on the title song as the only collaboration.

