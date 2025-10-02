One Direction members reunite for Netflix doc as Liam Payne's anniversary nears

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are confirmed to reunite for a Netflix documentary and a semi-One Direction reunion after they were seen filming a project together last month.
According to The Sun, the One Direction alums will embark on a road trip throughout the US for the project.
It was also revealed that Zayn and Louis would be discussing their memories and experiences of being part of the successful boy band, as well as their late bandmate, Liam Payne.
Filming has reportedly already begun, and the documentary is expected to be released next year.
The former British boy band members have signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming platform for the documentary.
"This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D's global army of fans into a frenzy," a source told the outlet.
"And it's likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on 'The X Factor' 15 years ago," the source added.
One Direction, which consists of Zayn, Louis, Liam, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, although the PILLOWTALK crooner left the band in 2015.
The news about the surprising doc came almost a year after Liam tragically died by falling off the third floor of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Following the incident, toxicology test results showed that he had a cocktail of drugs in his system at the time of his death, including cocaine, crack and benzodiazepine.
The band was reunited for the first time in years at the funeral of the For You singer, who passed away at the age of 31, on November 20 in the UK.
All five original members had been "in talks to do one last reunion show" before Liam's fatal fall on October 16, a source told Us Weekly.
Besides that, Zayn has recently reflected on his negative experience and potential racism while being part of One Direction in his track Fuchsia Sea, lyrics included "Cause I worked hard in a white band and they still laughed at the Asian."
Notably, Louis Tomlinson has also announced his third solo album, How Did I Get Here?, which is set to be released on January 23, 2026, after dropping the new track, Lemonade.