‘Emily in Paris’ couple Ashley Park, Paul Forman part ways after 2 years

Ashley Park and Paul Forman end their romance after being together for two years

  By Sidra Khan
It’s a heartbreaking update for Emily in Paris fans!

On Wednesday, October 1, TMZ reported that the lovebirds from Lily Collins’ hit Netflix show, Ashley Park and Paul Forman, called it quits on their two-year relationship.

According to the sources who spoke to the outlet, the duo’s relationship ended sometime in the last month. However, the reason behind their split and who ultimately decided to part ways remains unclear.

Notably, the Mean Girls actress sparked the break buzz over the weekend, when she showed up solo on her Only Murders in the Building costar, Selena Gomez’s, marriage to Benny Blanco in Montecito, California.

At the star-studded wedding, Park was joined by her girl gang, including Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev, and makeup artist Jenna Nicole.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman first sparked romance rumors in late 2023. Their relationship deepened when the actress was hospitalized with critical septic shock during their vacation that December.

The former flames hard-launched their romance on Instagram in January 2024.

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” penned Park in her post on January 19, 2024.

Gushing over Forman for staying by her side during that time, she wrote, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Ashley Park and Paul Forman starrer Emily in Paris is set to release its fifth season on December 18, 2025.

