'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer: James, Ruby’s love story takes dramatic turn

Maxton Hall season 2 trailer shows painful betrayal and heartbreaks.
On Thursday, October 2, Prime Video released the trailer for the most-awaited second season of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us.
The trailer of upcoming season, which is based on the bestselling books by Mona Kasten, starts with Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) musing that "some dreams are so beautiful that you want to stop time," but as she walks into a party and sees a drunk James (Damian Hardung) kissing Elaine (Eli Riccardi).
After seeing her boyfriend cheating on her, Ruby noted, "Sometimes one second is enough to turn them into a nightmare.”
Lin (Andrea Guo) reminds Ruby that she "had a life before James Beaufort, and you'll have one after James Beaufort.”
In one scene, James can be seen expressing remorse, "I'm forever sorry. I wish that I could take it back."
To which, Ruby responds, "If you have a definite goal in life, and nothing in the world would stop you getting it, then you mustn't give up.”
After his mother's death in season one left him shattered, James hit rock bottom, but he quickly rebounded with a fierce determination to win his girlfriend back.
To note, Maxton Hall season 2 premieres November 7 on Prime Video.