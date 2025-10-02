Justin Bieber looks 'heartbroken' in first outing after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding

Home / Entertainment

  By Javeria Ahmed
Justin Bieber was seen looking downcast in his first public sighting since ex Selena Gomez’s wedding.

On Wednesday, the Peaches crooner was spotted leaving the Voda Massage Spa with his hands tucked into his pants pockets.

For the low-key outing, he opted for a casual look, sporting a printed white shirt paired with a white hooded sweatshirt that was unzipped at the front.

Justin also wore loose-fitting denim jeans paired with colorful, comfortable sneakers.

The Swag hitmaker appeared pensive as he left the spa and approached a vehicle parked nearby.

On the other hand, his wife Hailey, 28, whom he married in 2018, was spotted grabbing sushi with a friend in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Notably their outings came after Justin Bieber’s ex ladylove Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in a “dreamy” wedding ceremony on Saturday, in Santa Barbara, California,

The star-studded guest list includes Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift as well as Paris Hilton, Eric Andre and her Only Murders In The Building castmates Steve Martin and Martin Short.

To note, Justin and Selena first met in 2009 through their managers, sparking romance rumors the following year.

They confirmed their relationship, attended events like the 2011 American Music Awards, and had an on-and-off romance until their final split in 2018.

