Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’: Every glamorous look from her new era

And, baby, that’s show business for you!
With each passing moment, excitement builds for Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on Friday, October 3, 2025.
The highly anticipated album will close the chapter on the Grammy winner’s Tortured Poets era, officially introducing her as a showgirl and offering peeks into her life in show business.
For her new era, the gorgeous singer dazzled in a series of glamorous looks that graced album covers, vinyls, and even the promotional videos.
Before diving into Swift’s melodious and upbeat new songs, take a look at the songstress’s iconic looks throughout the album.
Album Cover:
Dreamy and Aquatic Main Album Cover:
On the main cover of her new album, Taylor Swift mesmerizes in a striking look, partially submerged in green-toned water as she boldly gazes at the camera.
Dressed in a sparkling diamond swimsuit, the stunning singer looks ethereal in bold makeup, featuring smokey eyes and plumped lips.
With The Life of a Showgirl title in the glittery copper lettering, the album cover also features fragmented pieces of the image in the corners.
Deluxe CD collection:
Las Vegas-inspired “It’s Rapturous” Deluxe CD:
Taylor Swift’s Las Vegan-inspired glam deluxe CD cover, titled The Life of a Showgirl: “It’s Rapturous”, features her exuding theatrical glamour, perfectly capturing the showgirl aesthetic.
The striking image showcases the Blank Space singer sitting on a chair in a vintage room, radiating charm in a voluminous, soft pink ostrich feathered costume paired with sparkling nude fishnet stockings and strappy heels adorned with crystals.
Accessorizing her look with black, diamond headpiece that complements her sleek, dark bob hairstyle, the Grammy winner dazzles in bold makeup, having red lips and defined eyes.
Bejeweled Rhinestone-encrusted “It’s Beautiful” Deluxe CD:
One of the captivating CD covers features Taylor Swift in a mesmerizing look, dazzling in a sparkling rhinestone-encrusted showgirl costume, including a bejeweled bra and thong with matching headpiece, feather armbands, and sheer fishnet stocking.
Striking a sultry post, the VMA-winning singer once again rocked her signature bold red lips in a glam makeup look.
Vinyl Collection:
Bold and Sultry The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection:
On the striking The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection, Taylor Swift oozes sultry glamour in a more modern look in a sparkling, black bodysuit adorned with shimmering embellishments, which she paired with matching gloves and thigh-high boots.
The Lover crooner complements her look with her ash brown hair flowing freely, while the bold crimson lips and defined eyes adds perfect modern touch.
The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne Vinyl Collection:
In another striking vinyl cover, titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne, Swift looks ethereal in a glamorous deep orange, enormous feather ensemble.
The Paper Ring singer is seen wearing a bejeweled headpiece as she stares at the camera with a sultry gaze, wearing glam makeup.
The Crowd is Your King Edition Vinyl Cover:
The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King Edition, which features a gold theme, shows Taylor Swift in yet another striking look in a mesmerizing bejeweled ensemble with cream-colored feather armbands.
Exuding the perfect showgirl vibes, Travis Kelce’s fiancée stunned fans with a sizzling look, turning heads with her bold outfit, sparkling accessories, and confident aura.
Theatrical Release Cover:
The Official Release Party of a Showgirl:
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album, which is set for an exciting theatrical release on October 3, also includes an enchanting cover for the official release party.
For the cover, the Wildest Dream hitmaker radiates in a glamorous orange showgirl outfit, including a sequined bra top and feathered body, perfectly capturing her bold energy and elegance.
Promotional Outfits:
Showgirl Orange Reformation Sweater:
In a promotional video for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift is seen dressed in a chic orange sweater, which is the theme color for the upcoming project.
She paired her showgirl orange reformation sweater with a Versace black medusa leather mini skirt, bringing some edge to the elegant look.
Rehearsal video for The Life of a Showgirl:
In another video to promote her new album, Taylor Swift is seen rehearsing for her big moment as she takes control of the director’s seat.
Holding a megaphone, the songstress is filmed giving directions in a modern look, wearing a black camisole layered under a matching blazer and paired with jeans.