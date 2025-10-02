Patrick Murray, 'Only Fools and Horses' star dies at 68 after battling cancer

Only Fools and Horses alum Patrick Murray has passed away at the age of 68.
The actor, best known for playing Mickey Pearce, was previously diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, and he was cleared a year later.
However, in 2023 the 68-year-old revealed that his cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis.
Murray played the role of Mickey in 20 episodes of the legendary British sitcom during its 22-year run from 1983 to 2003.
His character was most recognised for making outlandish claims about his success in both business and with women and would often take advantage of Rodney Trotter, who was inexperienced in the trade.
In 2018, Murray revealed that he was receiving treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Towards the start of Murray's career, the actor appeared in the TV play Scum and film of the same name in 1979, starring both times alongside Ray Winstone.
He also starred in Only Fools and Horses, which ended in 2003, other film credits include Curse Of The Pink Panther (1983) and The Firm (1989), starring Gary Oldman.
After several TV and movie appearances, Murray quit his acting career and became a taxi driver in Kent in order to comply with minimum income rules for non-European spouses to bring his wife, Anong, and daughter, Josie, to the UK.
The decision was taken following a new rule that was introduced under Theresa May in 2012, and since then, both Murray and Anong were able to obtain a work visa.