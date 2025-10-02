Home / Entertainment

Patrick Murray, 'Only Fools and Horses' star dies at 68 after battling cancer

Patrick Murray had dealt with numerous health challenges throughout his life, including a 2021 lung cancer diagnosis

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Patrick Murray, Only Fools and Horses star dies at 68 after battling cancer
Patrick Murray, 'Only Fools and Horses' star dies at 68 after battling cancer

Only Fools and Horses alum Patrick Murray has passed away at the age of 68.

The actor, best known for playing Mickey Pearce, was previously diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, and he was cleared a year later.

However, in 2023 the 68-year-old revealed that his cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis.

Murray played the role of Mickey in 20 episodes of the legendary British sitcom during its 22-year run from 1983 to 2003.

His character was most recognised for making outlandish claims about his success in both business and with women and would often take advantage of Rodney Trotter, who was inexperienced in the trade.

In 2018, Murray revealed that he was receiving treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Towards the start of Murray's career, the actor appeared in the TV play Scum and film of the same name in 1979, starring both times alongside Ray Winstone.

He also starred in Only Fools and Horses, which ended in 2003, other film credits include Curse Of The Pink Panther (1983) and The Firm (1989), starring Gary Oldman.

After several TV and movie appearances, Murray quit his acting career and became a taxi driver in Kent in order to comply with minimum income rules for non-European spouses to bring his wife, Anong, and daughter, Josie, to the UK.

The decision was taken following a new rule that was introduced under Theresa May in 2012, and since then, both Murray and Anong were able to obtain a work visa.

You Might Like:

'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer: James, Ruby’s love story takes dramatic turn

'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer: James, Ruby’s love story takes dramatic turn
James's painful betrayal sparks heartbreak in 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'

'Peaky Blinders' return confirmed as Cillian Murphy takes on exciting new role

'Peaky Blinders' return confirmed as Cillian Murphy takes on exciting new role
A sequel series for the Shelby family will be returning to Netflix as 'Peaky Blinders' creator secures two seasons order

Taylor Swift gets sweet surprise from NFL commissioner before album release

Taylor Swift gets sweet surprise from NFL commissioner before album release
Taylor Swift receives touching message from NFL commissioner for drawing young fans to sport

One Direction members reunite for Netflix doc as Liam Payne's anniversary nears

One Direction members reunite for Netflix doc as Liam Payne's anniversary nears
Liam Payne tragically passed away due to a fatal fall from his hotel room in Argentina last year in October

Kim Kardashian tearfully claims trusted person 'put a hit out on my life'

Kim Kardashian tearfully claims trusted person 'put a hit out on my life'
Kim Kardashian reveals inner circle betrayal in shocking confession of 'The Kardashian' season 7 trailer

Taylor Swift's packed promotional schedule for 'The Life of a Showgirl' revealed

Taylor Swift's packed promotional schedule for 'The Life of a Showgirl' revealed
The 'Lover' crooner will be in the UK to mark the release of her 12th studio album on Friday

Justin Bieber looks 'heartbroken' in first outing after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding

Justin Bieber looks 'heartbroken' in first outing after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding
The 'Peaches' singer made first public appearance after ex-Selena Gomez’s wedding

Blake Lively shares joyful update after Justin Baldoni faces fresh legal blow

Blake Lively shares joyful update after Justin Baldoni faces fresh legal blow
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since last December

‘Emily in Paris’ couple Ashley Park, Paul Forman part ways after 2 years

‘Emily in Paris’ couple Ashley Park, Paul Forman part ways after 2 years
Ashley Park and Paul Forman end their romance after being together for two years

Justin Baldoni faces new legal action amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni faces new legal action amid Blake Lively lawsuit
The 'Five Feet Apart' hit with new lawsuit after 'The New York Times' case was dismissed

Emily Blunt sparkles in 77-carat diamonds at ‘Smashing Machine’ premiere

Emily Blunt sparkles in 77-carat diamonds at ‘Smashing Machine’ premiere
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress spellbinds on ‘The Smashing Machine’ red carpet in a dazzling look

D4vd’s manager gives first statement after Celeste Rivas body found in singer's Tesla

D4vd’s manager gives first statement after Celeste Rivas body found in singer's Tesla
D4vd manager finally addressed the case of teenager's dead body in the trunk of the artist’s Tesla trunk