'Peaky Blinders' return confirmed as Cillian Murphy takes on exciting new role

Peaky Blinders is returning to Netflix!
A sequel series from the beloved British show's writer and creator Steven Knight, set in 1953, has received a two-season renewal at Netflix and the BBC.
Details about the cast have not been revealed; however, the original Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will take over the role of executive producer.
"After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel," the plot description reads.
It continues, "In a new era of Steven Knight's 'Peaky Blinders,' the race to own Birmingham's massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."
The new series will be produced by Kudos (House of Guinness) and Garrison Drama, who was the driving force behind the six seasons of Peaky Blinders and the upcoming film. The sequel series will be filmed in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc. Studios.
Sharing his excitement about the project with fans, Knight said, "I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story."
"Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."
The two new seasons will consist of six 60-minute episodes each.
Besides that, the Peaky Blinders film is also expected to release in early 2026. Titled The Immortal Man, the feature film's storyline is believed to be the continuation of the series that ended in 2022.
Starring Murphy in the lead alongside an ensemble cast including Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan, the movie is directed by Tom Harper.