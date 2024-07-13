Sci-Tech

WhatsApp may soon allow users to translate messages in different languages

Translations are expected to happen automatically within chats

  July 13, 2024
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to translate messages in different languages.

According to WABetaInfo, this live translation feature uses on-device processing and may incorporate Google's live translation technology.

The feature has been found in the beta version 2.24.15.8 of WhatsApp for Android.

To utilize this feature, users may need to download language packs, as it will initially support English and Hindi, with additional languages to be added in the future.

Translations are expected to happen automatically within chats, eliminating the need to leave the app for translation.

Currently, the live translation feature is still under development and is not available to beta testers, as confirmed by Gadgets 360.

In addition to live translation, WhatsApp is also developing a feature for live transcription of voice messages.

This will allow users to generate text transcriptions of voice messages.

A banner might appear under a voice message prompting the user to transcribe it, though both features are still in development and not widely accessible yet.

Sci-Tech News

