WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon

The third-party chats will initially only work on Android and iOS, not on desktop, web, or tablets

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Meta is preparing to release third-party chat integration on WhatsApp in Europe.

On Friday, the company announced that under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), WhatsApp must give European users the option to message people on other apps that choose to become interoperable.

Following small-scale tests, Meta stated WhatsApp users will soon be able to chat directly with people using BirdyChat and Haiket through third-party chats.

This significant update marks a major step in the company’s compliance with the DMA’s interoperability rules.

Users in Europe who use it will be able to share media files, and have conversations with third-party app users.

Notably, the company will add group chats with external services once the partners support the feature.

Over the next few months, users in the European Region will receive notifications by launching the “Settings” tab explaining how to enable the incorporation.

Initially, the third-party chats will work only on Android and iOS, not on desktop, web, or tablets. The feature is completely optional and can be turned on and off at any time.

Meta stated that its collaborations with BirdyChat and Haiket after a three-year partnership with the European Commission to build an interoperable chat system that meets DMA standards.

All third-party chats are required to use end-to-end encryption at the same level as WhatsApp.

