Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch

An app with a similar format to Vine that allows no AI-generated content on its platform is on the market

  • By Hania Jamil
Vine is coming back in an unexpected way thanks to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Funded by Dorsey, a new app called diVine is here to bring back the nostalgia of the original app, with a restriction on all AI-generated content.

The project is led by developer Evan Henshaw-Plath, better known as Rabble, who worked on the original Vine, and funded by Dorsey's non-profit, "and Other Stuff", which was formed in May.

Diving into the details about the app, Rabbler noted on Bluesky that their aim for diVine is that it's open source, with no algorithm and users can run their own servers.

Moreover, to verify that new video uploads are not AI, Rabble is using technology from the human rights nonprofit the Guardian Project, which helps to verify that content was actually recorded on a smartphone, along with other checks.

Rabble estimates the app contains a "good percentage" of the most popular Vine videos, including millions of K-pop-based videos that were never even archived.

"We have about 150,000 to 200,000 of the videos from about 60,000 of the creators," he noted, adding that, originally, Vine had a couple million users and a few million creators by comparison.

Vine creators, who still own the copyright to their work, can send diVine a DMCA takedown request if they want their Vines removed, or they can verify they are the account holder by demonstrating they are still in possession of the social media accounts that were originally listed in their Vine bio.

Once they have their account back, they can also choose to post new videos or upload their old content that the restoration process missed.

Besides that, Elon Musk, who rebranded Twitter as X, has also promised to bring back Vine, as he announced in August that the company had discovered Vine's old video archive, which had been backed up by a group called the Archive Team in 2016.

The diVine app is available to download on both iOS and Android on the app's website, not yet on Google Play or Apple App stores, though that may change in the coming months.

