TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs 

In a significant update, TikTok has introduced an exciting feature, enabling users to share content from Amazon Music to the social network.
The Byte-Dance owned company told Techcrunch that the recently launched “Share to TikTok” button lets Amazon Music users share songs, albums, playlists, and personal listening emphasis from their Insights on Amazon Music directly to TikTok.
For context, Amazon Music Insights is the latest personalized feature that provides listeners a detailed look at their music habits and stats.
It includes “Monthly Recaps” that highlight the top artists, podcasts, songs, and total listening time.
With this significant update, Amazon Music users can now share these stats directly to TikTok.
It is pertinent to mention that TikTok already supports “Share to TikTok” features for both Spotify and Apple Music.
TikTok stated that the update builds on its recent collaboration with Amazon Music through its “Add to Music App” feature, enabling users to save the songs they found on TikTok directly to Amazon Music and other leading streaming services.
By adding Amazon Music to its “Share to TikTok” options, TikTok can now rapidly connect users with their favorite songs and artists.