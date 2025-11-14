OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries

OpenAI has officially released a pilot variant of group chats for ChatGPT, launching the feature in New Zealand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.
This latest option allows users to collaborate directly within shared conversations on both web and mobile.
It’s accessible to Plus, Free, and Team users, with the ChatGPT manufacturer describing the feature as an initial step toward building a “shared experience” inside the app.
OpenAI’s pilot launch comes after earlier tests of a direct-message-style tool. OpenAI stated feedback from early users will help the company offer better services to more regions.
Group chats are invitation-only and private. Personal ChatGPT conversations and stored memory remain inaccessible and separate to others.
Members can leave whenever they want, and can also remove others, though only the creator can remove themselves. Additional protections and parental controls apply to users under 18.
Initiating a group chat is simply: Click the people icon and add participants directly or through a shared link.
Groups can include nearly 20 people. Adding new members to an existing chat automatically creates a new group while keeping the original conversation safe.
Group chats function similarly to the normal ChatGPT conversations but with several human participants.
Powered by GPT-5.1 Auto, it supports image generation, file uploads, and dictation. Users can tag to reply, and react with emojis, and customise images using profile photos.