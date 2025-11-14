Sci-Tech

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries

OpenAI's pilot group chats is currently accessible to Plus, Free, and Team users

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries
OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries

OpenAI has officially released a pilot variant of group chats for ChatGPT, launching the feature in New Zealand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

This latest option allows users to collaborate directly within shared conversations on both web and mobile.

It’s accessible to Plus, Free, and Team users, with the ChatGPT manufacturer describing the feature as an initial step toward building a “shared experience” inside the app.

OpenAI’s pilot launch comes after earlier tests of a direct-message-style tool. OpenAI stated feedback from early users will help the company offer better services to more regions.

Group chats are invitation-only and private. Personal ChatGPT conversations and stored memory remain inaccessible and separate to others.

Members can leave whenever they want, and can also remove others, though only the creator can remove themselves. Additional protections and parental controls apply to users under 18.

Initiating a group chat is simply: Click the people icon and add participants directly or through a shared link.

Groups can include nearly 20 people. Adding new members to an existing chat automatically creates a new group while keeping the original conversation safe.

Group chats function similarly to the normal ChatGPT conversations but with several human participants.

Powered by GPT-5.1 Auto, it supports image generation, file uploads, and dictation. Users can tag to reply, and react with emojis, and customise images using profile photos.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch
An app with a similar format to Vine that allows no AI-generated content on its platform is on the market

Hitler's DNA study uncovers unexpected disorder, settles Jewish ancestry claims

Hitler's DNA study uncovers unexpected disorder, settles Jewish ancestry claims
A new documentary has analysed blood found in Adolf Hitler's bunker, where he shot himself in 1945

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers
Creators can also set up a Bulletin Board via their inbox, switch its visibility on their profile, and select a custom name

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries
Existing subscribers will retain their plans; however, new users are required to select from the updated tiers

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience
Spotify's new update lets both free and premium users can now click any song to play next without rearranging their queue

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet
Apple now provides a convenient option for domestic identification, while maintaining privacy

OpenAI unveils ‘more conversational’ and human-like AI GPT-5.1

OpenAI unveils ‘more conversational’ and human-like AI GPT-5.1
OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.1 with enhanced personalities and capabilities for everyday use

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres
The Claude chatbot manufacturer Anthropic entirely focuses on enterprise clients, unlike OpenAI’s consumer-first approach

IBM launches quantum processor, plans to achieve fault-tolerant computing by 2029

IBM launches quantum processor, plans to achieve fault-tolerant computing by 2029
IBM also announced the latest quantum software that significantly enhances circuit accuracy by 24%

Starlink joins hands with Vodacom to expand internet access across Africa

Starlink joins hands with Vodacom to expand internet access across Africa
The collaboration is Starlink’s largest collaboration in Africa, exceeding its previous agreements with Airtel

Apple launches iPhone Pocket in partnership with ISSEY MIYAKE

Apple launches iPhone Pocket in partnership with ISSEY MIYAKE
Users can access iPhone Pocker from the official site of Apple and select Apple Store locations all across the globe

Northern lights brighten US skies, residents capture breathtaking views

Northern lights brighten US skies, residents capture breathtaking views
Severe geomagnetic storm fuels spectacular Northern Lights over 21 US states, even reaches Florida