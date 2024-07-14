Khloe Kardashian offers inside peek into the Ambani wedding

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  July 14, 2024
Khloe Kardashian took her followers on a virtual tour featuring moments from the Ambani wedding!

In several Instagram stories posted on Friday, July 12, the Good American co-founder shared insights of her and sister Kim, who could be seen rubbing shoulders with the likes of Chris Appleton and Ash K. Holm.

The 41-year-old, Appleton, labelled the Mumbai based event ‘ the most lavish wedding ever.’

Elsewhere on the gram, Khloe gave fans a glimpse of her OOTD, which consisted of a pink and silver ensemble laced with hundreds of gorgeous flowers arranged as the perfect wedding décor.

The floral décor did not stop there as she also highlighted other vibrant flower arrangements on larger than life elephant displays covered in an array of flowers and gold accents.

To note, the reality TV stars made a splash at the event in traditional attires.

Kim wore a glittery red lehenga choli for the grand eveninh while her beloved sister donned a gold and white with sparkling maang tikas.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremonies continue with a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony and a reception on July 14.

Among the other A-list guests were John Cena, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others. 

