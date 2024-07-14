Entertainment

Jana Kramer walks down the aisle with Allan Russel in Scotland

Jana Kramer and Allan Russel have tied-the-knot

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Jana Kramer and Allan Russel have tied-the-knot
Jana Kramer and Allan Russel have tied-the-knot 

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell are officially a married couple now!

The actress, 40, and the soccer player, 43, exchanged wedding vows on July 13 in Scotland in front of 35 guests

In an interview with US Weekly, Kramer revealed having a traditional ceremony with her kids in attendance, " We have talked about just going away and doing it ourselves, but it was important for me to have the wedding for Jolie and Jace so that they can see we are married now." 

The One Tree Hill alum announced her engagement on a May 2023 episode of Whine Down podcast revealing that Russell popped the question six months after they began dating. 

" It was a really beautiful night sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view," Kramer said at that time. 

She further recalled, " After Russell got down on one knee Jolie started jumping up and down." 

" It was the cutest thing ever. Its like she knew what was happening. She was just like you are getting married." 

Weeks after breaking the news of her engagement, Jana Kramer shared she was expecting her first child. 

Jana Kramer walks down the aisle with Allan Russel in Scotland

Jana Kramer walks down the aisle with Allan Russel in Scotland

Prince William supported by Peter Philips’ girlfriend dressing up for him

Prince William supported by Peter Philips’ girlfriend dressing up for him
Top 6 looks from women of Ambani clan: Here's how mane became the main highlight

Top 6 looks from women of Ambani clan: Here's how mane became the main highlight

David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away

David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away

Entertainment News

David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Top 6 looks from women of Ambani clan: Here's how mane became the main highlight
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Khloe Kardashian offers inside peek into the Ambani wedding
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Rebel Wilson in a legal feud over defamation allegations
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Scarlett Johansson's daughter ‘too scared' to watch Avengers films
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Anant-Radhika wedding: Katrina Kaif dolls up in red saree for the big event
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Billie Eilish reveals her criteria for ‘ideal partner’
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Taylor Swift reacts to Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ ‘pregnancy announcement’
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Nikki Glaser reveals she “never once” left Taylor Swift show for bathroom
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Durefishan Saleem admires the breathtaking beauty of Skardu
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Anant -Radhika wedding: Jacqueline Fernandez glimmers in all gold for the grand night
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Alia Bhatt reimages century- old fuchsia pink saree for Ambani wedding