Jana Kramer walks down the aisle with Allan Russel in Scotland

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell are officially a married couple now!
The actress, 40, and the soccer player, 43, exchanged wedding vows on July 13 in Scotland in front of 35 guests
In an interview with US Weekly, Kramer revealed having a traditional ceremony with her kids in attendance, " We have talked about just going away and doing it ourselves, but it was important for me to have the wedding for Jolie and Jace so that they can see we are married now."
The One Tree Hill alum announced her engagement on a May 2023 episode of Whine Down podcast revealing that Russell popped the question six months after they began dating.
" It was a really beautiful night sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view," Kramer said at that time.
She further recalled, " After Russell got down on one knee Jolie started jumping up and down."
" It was the cutest thing ever. Its like she knew what was happening. She was just like you are getting married."
Weeks after breaking the news of her engagement, Jana Kramer shared she was expecting her first child.