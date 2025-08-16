Home / Entertainment

'Superman' now available to stream on digital platforms

Despite its digital release, James Gunn confirms that 'Superman' will continue to stream in theaters as well

Superman’s producer, James Gunn, confirmed that the hit film is now available to stream early on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, a month after its theatrical launch.

Gunn told ScreenRant that this significant move ensures fans can stream the blockbuster ahead of the highly anticipated “Peacemaker” Season 2, which is set to debut on August 21 on HBO Max.

Superman officially released Gunn’s new DC Universe, with “Peacemaker” serving as the next entry.

According to Gunn, the events of Superman directly connect to the John Cena-led series, with renowned characters such as Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) set to stun fans with their appearance in Season 2.

Despite its immense success, earning $334 million and nearing $600 million all across the globe, its quick digital launch has disappointed a few fans.

The hit movie continues to perform well in theaters, reaching $7 million in its fifth weekend.

While answering about the short theatrical window, Gunn confessed he also prefers prolonged runs; however, he explained the decision was linked to “Peacemaker.”

“I wanted everyone to be able to see ‘Superman’ that wanted to, even those people who couldn’t get to a theater before ‘Peacemaker,’”the American filmmaker stated.

Despite its digital release, Superman will continue to stream on theaters as well as Warner Bros. and DC Studios balance streaming schedules with box office success. 

