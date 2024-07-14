Sania Mirza arrives in style for Anant Ambani's lavish wedding spectacle

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza also turned heads at the Ambani's wedding gala on Friday.
Turning to Instagram on Saturday, the 37- year- old shared pictures of herself dressed up for the event.
" Ready for it, " Mirza captioned her post.
The Indian trailblazer let her glam do the talking as she wore a heavily embellished red outfit for the grand night paired with a stunning choker set.
With her hair styled in a bun, she chose a neutral makeup look for the day.
Upon entering the venue, Mirza posed for breathtaking clicks that have long since been doing rounds on the Internet.
Her die-hard fans could not stop swooning over her look for the evening and spammed her comments section with love.
One user in awe wrote, " Stunning and how you got ready so fast."
Another penned, " Sania you look so classy that someone must be regretting of losing this gorgeous woman."
" You gorgeous girlll," another commented.
" Height of elegance," the fourth effused.
This marks Mirzas' first appearance since she returned from Hajj.
Seemingly, the mom of one has found faith in healing as she appeared in much high spirits gracing the Ambani wedding.
Anant Ambani the son of India's ultra- wealthy family finally married his longtime betrothed Radhika Merchant on July 12 after months of pre-wedding celebrations.