Lionel Messi shares a heartfelt post ahead of Copa America finals

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Argentina football star Lionel Messi has shared a heartfelt post for his supporters, teammates, technical body, National Team workers, and all Argentinians ahead of the Copa America finals.

The defending champion Argentina is all set to face Colombia in the finals on July 15 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, US.

Messi took it to his Instagram to share a warming post hours before playing the finals. He wrote, “Last day of Copa America. Once again, we reached the end... This incredible road would have been impossible without the hard work of everyone, the ones who watch the most and the ones who are always behind the camera.”

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner further added, “Thanks to all for the effort and passion, to all the teammates and the technical body, to the workers of the National Team, and to all the Argentinians who came to encourage us to America and to those who could not come but support us from our country and also from other places where they are living. A big hug to all, come on, Argentina.”


Fans Reacted to Lionel Messi’s Post on Copa America’s Last Day

The fans of the top scorer in La Liga history showed their love and support for Messi and Argentina in the comments.

A fan wrote, “Always with you and the national team,” while the other added, “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING ALWAYS. We are with you.”

One of the users commented, “Hold on always, Lionel, one more step.”

The fourth gushed, “We are with you, National Team. Thank you for this ending. Come on Captain, come on Argentina, LET'S ALL TOGETHER WIN AGAIN.”

Sports News

Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024
Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment
Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’
Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha set to welcome first child
Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’