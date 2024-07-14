Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding that took place at the JIO World Convention Centre on Friday was nothing short of a fairytale.
The groom made a dashing entrance accompanied by his billionaire father Mukesh Ambani and uncle Anil Ambani.
His mother later joined the groom and led him to the mandap.
Meanwhile, Radikha's wedding entrance was a treat. The emotional bride left the guests spellbound with her entry on a peacock-shaped boat.
Her arrival was made even more captivating as she walked down the aisle with her father, Viren Merchant, by her side.
The father-daughter duo were warmly greeted with smiles and cheers as Radhika walked past them and headed to the mandap.
This heartfelt moment captured set the internet into a frenzy.
Radhika appeared to be the most unique bride dressed in a traditional white and red outfit worth crores with just an eyeliner and a bold red lip.
To note, the wedding held brought together a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business and politics.
Acclaimed international singers delivered their best and the Kardashian clan arrived in Mumbai just to grace the special event.
The wedding celebrations will conclude with a lavish reception on Sunday, July 14.