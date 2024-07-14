Royal

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band

Prince George headbangs to rock music

  by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024


Kate Middleton has given away the band most-liked by oldest son Prince George, and the choice is just as regal as his own royalty!

Singer Adam Lambert filled in for Freddie Mercury to join Brian May and Roger Taylor from the band Queen at a Westminster’s Christmas Carol Service last year.

Later on, he chatted with Kate Middleton, who was present alongside many other members of the royal family there, according to The Sun.

Revealing the details of their little catch up, the vocalist said, “I got to meet Kate Middleton, which was fabulous. She was absolutely lovely and down to earth and charming.”

“She was talking about her son recalling the performance with the Queen at the Palace for the Platinum Jubilee two years before,” he added.

It was there that the Princess of Wales revealed that her youngling loves the rock band Queen, which Adam Lambert famously sings for, together being called “Adam Lambert + Queen.”

Prince George first took fancying to the music group upon hearing them play at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

He seemingly digs rock stuff a lot because his other favorites are Led Zeppelin and AC/DC.

