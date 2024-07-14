Royal

Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková

Princess Charlotte honored next to mum Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

  July 14, 2024


Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, received one stunner of a gift from tennis champion Barbora Krejčiková at her Wimbledon appearance today.

New photos of the 9-year-old emerged shortly after her gleaming meet up, where she was swinging around a tennis racket in hand.

This sports equipment in particular is the present that Barbora Krejčiková handed down to Prince William’s middle child, but it is tied down with a very special meaning.

Just yesterday, the athletic rock star used this same racket to win her thrilling three-set match against Jasmine Paolini from Italy, according to Mirror.

Standing alongside mum Kate Middleton and aunt Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte held the shiny prize as she met other players at the Men’s Single finale on July 14, Sunday.

With this kind gesture coming in check from Barbora Krejčiková, the Wimbledon tournament today has been made extra sweeter.

This is because it happens to be the Princess of Wales’ second ever appearance since her cancer diagnosis news came out earlier in 2024.

Before this, Kate Middleton was last seen at Trooping the Colour last month.

On the other hand, Princess Charlotte had went out with papa Prince William to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert three weeks ago in Wembley.

